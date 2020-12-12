Marcus Harris into Australia squad, Pucovski confirmed out

Australia's David Warner celebrates after scoring a hundred during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai... Australia's David Warner celebrates after scoring a hundred during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai, India, on Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

SYDNEY (AP) — Batsman Marcus Harris has been added to the Australian men’s squad for the first cricket test against India at the Adelaide Oval with confirmation that David Warner and Will Pucovski will not be available for the day-night match beginning Thursday.

Warner injured his adductor muscle in the field during the second one-day international against India while Pucovski sustained a concussion while batting for Australia A in the tour match against India at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

Cricket Australis said both batsmen will now target a return ahead of the Boxing Day test on Dec. 26.

Harris played nine tests for Australia and was a member of the squad which retained the Ashes in England last year. He has scored 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Sheffield Shield domestic first-class matches for Victoria this season, highlighted by 239 against South Australia.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ caliber into the test squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said Saturday.

“At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day test.”

