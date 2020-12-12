Alexa
Delph leads Appalachian St. over Charlotte 61-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 11:40
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph matched his career high with 21 points as Appalachian State edged past Charlotte 61-57 on Friday.

Kendall Lewis had 15 points and seven rebounds for Appalachian State (4-1). Donovan Gregory added 10 points. James Lewis Jr. had three blocks.

Jahmir Young tied a career high with 24 points and had six rebounds for the 49ers (1-3). Milos Supica added 11 points. Jhery Matos had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:40 GMT+08:00

