De La Cruz leads Texas-Arlington over Hardin-Simmons 91-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 11:23
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fredelin De La Cruz had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks easily beat Hardin-Simmons 91-66 on Friday night.

Sam Griffin added 14 points for the Mavericks (2-4). Brandyn Talbot chipped in 12, Nicolas Elame scored 12 and Lazaro Rojas had 11.

Jordyn Vicente had 10 points for the Cowboys.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:40 GMT+08:00

