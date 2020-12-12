Alexa
Tucker lifts Coll. Of Charleston past SC State 90-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 11:13
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had 16 points off the bench to lead College of Charleston to a 90-63 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Brevin Galloway had 13 points for College of Charleston (2-3). Zep Jasper added 12 points and six rebounds. Payton Willis had 11 points.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 16 points for the Bulldogs (0-6). Trushaun Moorer added 11 points. Omar Croskey had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:39 GMT+08:00

