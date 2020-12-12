Two more Chinese added to US sanction lists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury placed sanctions on two Chinese individuals for Human Rights Day on Thursday (Dec.10), making it a total of 16 Chinese sanctioned by the country since the beginning of December.

The latest list includes those guilty of graft, persecution, and violence. The two Chinese were named as Wan Kuok-koi (尹國駒), leader of a Macau-based criminal group, and Huang Yuanxiong (黄元雄), a police chief in Xiamen, Fujian province.

Wan Kuok-koi

Nicknamed "Broken Tooth," Wan leads 14 Triad, one of the world's largest criminal organizations, which engages in drug trafficking, illegal gambling, and human trafficking, the Treasury Department said. He accumulated his fortune in Macau's booming gambling industry and has established multiple cultural associations to paper over his illegal activities abroad.

His World Hongmen History and Culture Association built a powerful business network in Southeast Asia while participating in the development of real estate and crypto currencies. The agency pointed out these activities were usually framed under China's Belt and Road Initiative, a global investment project that aims to boost the country's geopolitical influence.

Wan was incarcerated from 1999 to 2012 for possessing prohibited weapons, money laundering, and loan-sharking. In August, he took the chair to lead the board of a Malaysian company, INIX Technologies Holdings Berhad, one of the major sponsors of "Time," a pro-Hong Kong police movie.

Huang Yuanxiong

Huang is the chief of Xiamen's Public Security Bureau. He stands accused of severe human rights abuses, particularly of violating religious freedoms related to the detention and interrogation of Falun Gong practitioners.

Some analysts believe Huang's appearance on the list signifies possible sanctions against officials even higher up in the Chinese police system since the current Deputy Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong (王小洪) and Lin Rei (林銳) both ascended from Xiamen's Public Security Bureau.

The state-sponsored Global Times newspaper ridiculed the U.S. treasury decision for being a political ploy cooked up by the Falun Gong and the U.S. authorities as the religious group has been helping U.S. President Donald Trump spread rumors of voter fraud since he lost the re-election. State media said Huang was merely "a front-line officer dedicated to serving his community."