Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dentlinger leads S. Dakota St. past North Dakota 74-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 09:43
Dentlinger leads S. Dakota St. past North Dakota 74-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 21 points as South Dakota State got past North Dakota 74-62 on Friday.

Noah Freidel had 15 points for South Dakota State (5-2, 2-0 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Baylor Scheierman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Alex Arians had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Filip Rebraca had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-4, 1-1). Caleb Nero added 13 points. Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ