Murray Jr. scores 20 to lead Rider past Manhattan 82-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 09:47
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Rider beat Manhattan 82-64 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for both teams on Friday night.

The game was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Christian Ings had 14 points for Rider (1-2). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 13 points. Tyrel Bladen had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Anthony Nelson had 19 points for the Jaspers (0-1). Jason Douglas-Stanley added 14 points. Marques Watson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:38 GMT+08:00

