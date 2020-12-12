Alexa
Mitchell scores 31 to lead UMass past Northeastern 94-79

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 08:15
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tre Mitchell had 31 points and 11 rebounds as UMass beat Northeastern 94-79 on Friday.

Javohn Garcia had 23 points for UMass (1-0). Carl Pierre added 14 points. T.J. Weeks had 11 points.

Tyson Walker had 29 points and five steals for the Huskies (0-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points. Jason Strong had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:36 GMT+08:00

