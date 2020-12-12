Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Officials: 6 people injured by car during NYC protest

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 07:39
Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the p...
Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the ...
Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the p...
Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the p...

Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the p...

Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the ...

Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the p...

Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the p...

NEW YORK (AP) — Several people were injured when a car drove into a street protest in midtown Manhattan on Friday, the New York City Police Department said.

Witnesses told reporters on the scene that the protest march was passing through the intersection of 39th Street and Third Avenue at around 4 p.m. when the car went into the crowd.

The New York Fire Department says six people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Police and fire officials said the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver, a woman, was stopped near the area. She was taken into custody and was being questioned. No arrest had been made.

The circumstances of what caused the car to go into the protest were unclear. Authorities say the driver remained at the scene at 39th Street and Third Avenue. The car’s windshield was smashed by the impact, pictures and video showed.

A participant in the protest, Sofia Vickerman, of Denver, Colorado, said that when the car hit the crowd it tossed people and a bicycle in the air.

She said the march had begun in Times Square and was aimed at drawing attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigration detainees at a jail in New Jersey.

Images posted online showed a heavy police presence as authorities blocked off the area, and one person being loaded into a stretcher.

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ