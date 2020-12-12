Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Red Wings trade rights to Timashov to Islanders

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 07:20
Red Wings trade rights to Timashov to Islanders

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings traded the rights to forward Dmytro Timashov to the New York Islanders for future considerations.

Timashov, the Ukrainian-born Swede who turned 24 in October, appeared in five games with the Red Wings in 2019-20 after the team claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 24. In 44 career NHL games with Detroit and Toronto, he has four goals and five assists.

The Maple Leafs drafted Timashov in the fifth round in 2015.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ