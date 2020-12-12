Michigan's Davis out indefinitely with foot injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan forward Austin Davis is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

The school announced his status Friday, saying Davis has a plantar fascia injury from a non-contact movement in the Wolverines’ win over Toledo on Wednesday.

Davis will begin rehabilitation immediately. He is averaging 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson has made a major impact early this season, and now the Wolverines will likely need to rely on him even more.

Michigan hosts Penn State in its Big Ten opener Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25