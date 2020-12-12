Alexa
Ten-man Sassuolo clings on to beat Benevento in Serie A

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 05:58
Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, left shoots to score but the goal was disallowed during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Sassuolo at the Olympic Sta...
Roma's Pedro, centre, is shown the red card by the referee after a foul on Sassuolo's Maxime Lopez, right, during a Serie A soccer match between Roma ...

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Sassuolo held on for more than 40 minutes with 10 men to beat Benevento 1-0 and take second place in Serie A on Friday.

Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot in the eighth minute. It was the Sassuolo captain's fifth goal in 10 games in Serie A this season.

It marked a return to winning ways for Sassuolo after the team's impressive start to the season was blunted by losing to Inter Milan 3-0 and drawing with Roma 0-0. Sassuolo played most of the second half with 10 men after winger Lukas Haraslin was sent off in the 49th.

Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli made two key saves in added time off Gianluca Lapadula's header and Riccardo Impronta's effort from a narrow angle to keep the three points with his team.

Benevento is 13th in its first season since returning to Serie A.

