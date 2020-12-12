Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/12 05:27
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Major indexes fell on Wall Street Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded even as a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy.

The S&P 500 eased further below the record high it set on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended lower for the week after two weeks of solid gains.

Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. However an emerging $900 billion aid package has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.64 points, or 0.1%, to 3,663.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.11 points, or 0.2%, to 30,046.37.

The Nasdaq composite fell 27.94 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11 points, or 0.6%, to 1,911.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 35.66 points, or 1%.

The Dow fell 171.89 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq fell 86.36 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 rose 19.25 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 432.68 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 1,507.93 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,405.27 points, or 38%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.23 points, or 14.6%.

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ