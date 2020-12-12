Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Titans without 2 cornerbacks, Tart's suspension upheld

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 04:37
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) caches a 17-yard touchdown pass ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) in the fir...

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) caches a 17-yard touchdown pass ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) in the fir...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Borders has started five of the past six games for Tennessee (8-4) but didn't practice all week with an injured hip. Jackson was limited in practice all week as he works his way back from a knee injury that put him on injured reserve hours before the season opener.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart's one-game suspension also was upheld Friday for stepping on an opponent in last week's loss to Cleveland.

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson is questionable with a hip injury that limited him Thursday and kept him out of practice Friday. He has played six games with one start this season.

Both wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) and right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) practiced fully Friday after not practicing the past two days. Center Ben Jones (knee), left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) and tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) all practiced fully Thursday and Friday.

The Titans are tied for the AFC South lead with Indianapolis.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ