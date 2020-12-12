Alexa
Lions interview 3 internal candidates for GM spot

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 04:29
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have interviewed three internal candidates for their general manager vacancy.

The team announced on Twitter on Friday that Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman have interviewed for the job. O'Brien is the team's vice president of player personnel, Newmark is director of player personnel, and Lohman is director of pro scouting.

The Lions fired GM Bob Quinn late last month along with coach Matt Patricia. Detroit hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

