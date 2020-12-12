Alexa
Dodgers promote Clayton McCullough to first base coach

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 03:34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted Clayton McCullough to first base coach for the 2021 season.

Entering his seventh season with the franchise, McCullough helped oversee the team’s alternate training site during this year’s abbreviated 60-game season and has served as a minor league field coordinator. He had previous stints as a minor-league manager in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The rest of manager Dave Roberts' staff remains intact: bench coach Bob Geren, hitting coaches Brant Brown and Rob Van Scoyoc, third base coach Dino Ebel, assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates, pitching coach Mark Prior, bullpen coach Josh Bard, assistant pitching coach Connor McGuinness and game planning and communications coach Danny Lehmann.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

