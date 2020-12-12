Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Venezuelan official: Authorities thwart oil refinery attack

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 03:10
FILE - In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, and then Vice President Tareck El Aissami tour the construction s...

FILE - In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, and then Vice President Tareck El Aissami tour the construction s...

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's oil minister said Friday that security forces have thwarted an attack on a key refinery as the nation with vast oil reserves struggles to meet its domestic gasoline demands.

Two Venezuelans were arrested Thursday and investigators confiscated explosives the suspects planned to use in an attack on El Palito refinery on the nation's northern Caribbean coast, Minister of Petroleum Tareck El Aissami said in a televised announcement.

Officials showed images of explosives and other material as proof of what El Aissami called a terrorist plot. He said the two suspects confessed to taking orders from Colombian officials.

Aissami called upon Venezuelan oil workers to be vigilant amid an ongoing threat from international adversaries such as the United States and Colombia to harm the South American nation.

Once-wealthy Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves, but the state-run oil industry is in collapse — something critics blame on mismanagement and corruption and the government attributes to sabotage and U.S. sanctions aimed at driving socialist President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Venezuela recently has been relying on fuel shipments from Iran, another U.S. adversary.

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ