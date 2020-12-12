Alexa
ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 01:53
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2020-12-12 04:00 GMT+08:00

