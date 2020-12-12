Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine asks CAS to draw lots in Nations League case

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 01:05
Ukraine's Olexandr Zinchenko, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match betwe...

Ukraine's Olexandr Zinchenko, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match betwe...

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Ukrainian soccer federation wants to force UEFA to draw lots to decide the result of its canceled Nations League game against Switzerland.

The match was called off last month because of COVID-19 cases in the Ukraine squad.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that Ukraine filed an appeal against a UEFA ruling that it forfeit the game 3-0. That verdict relegated Ukraine to the competition’s second tier instead of the Swiss.

If the court orders a lottery, UEFA competition rules give it three options: a 1-0 win for either team or a 0-0 draw.

Only a 1-0 loss would relegate Ukraine on a head-to-head tiebreaker with Switzerland. The other other two options would reprieve Ukraine.

CAS said Ukraine also requested that the judging panel considers asking UEFA to reschedule the game. It was canceled when medical officials in the Swiss city Lucerne put the visiting squad into quarantine.

UEFA protocols during the coronavirus pandemic recognize the decision-making power of public authorities. Its own disciplinary panel then rules on a team’s responsibility for the failure to play.

Ukraine had several players test positive for COVID-19 on national team duty. The federation later said all its players tested negative upon returning to Kyiv from Switzerland.

CAS gave no timetable for the Ukraine appeal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan