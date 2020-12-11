Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Graduate thanks Nicki Minaj for tuition _ med school next

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 22:20
FILE - This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows rap artist Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Artavion Cook, a University of Louisiana ...

FILE - This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows rap artist Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Artavion Cook, a University of Louisiana ...

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who just graduated is thanking rap artist Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.

Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote , “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer including Artavion Cook. He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his current outstanding balance of $1,300. She did and this week Cook graduated with a bachelor's in science in biology.

“This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!” he Tweeted, according to the Daily Advertiser.

The newspaper reports that Cook is looking forward to medical school and is getting ready to take the MCAT in the spring. He'd like to go to LSU Shreveport, Morehouse, Howard University, or Meharry Medical College.

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan