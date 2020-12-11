Alexa
US wholesale prices up 0.1% in November; food and energy up

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/11 21:52
FILE - In this May 10, 2020 file photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver. U.S. wholes...

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices edged up 0.1% in November as the cost of both food and energy were up.

The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The combination of increases left wholesale prices rising 0.8% from a year ago. While still modest, it was the biggest 12-month gain since a 1.1% rise in nine months, since a 1.1% 12-month rise in February.

The government reported Thursday that consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November with consumer prices up a moderate 1.2% over the past year.

