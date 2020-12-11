Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 11, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;Humid with some sun;31;26;SW;14;81%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;26;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NNW;10;48%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;Hazy sun;15;8;ENE;16;64%;35%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;18;15;A couple of showers;18;11;NW;22;76%;72%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;5;4;A touch of rain;8;6;SW;9;98%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-9;-12;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-8;N;19;70%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very cold;-2;-8;A little p.m. snow;-2;-7;WNW;7;70%;78%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-7;-14;Low clouds breaking;-8;-16;WSW;11;92%;3%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunshine and hot;36;25;NE;18;51%;8%;13

Athens, Greece;Rain, heavy at times;16;13;A passing shower;17;13;S;10;70%;89%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;18;14;An afternoon shower;18;14;SW;27;60%;43%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Hazy sun;20;8;S;4;57%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;A t-storm or two;29;23;SE;7;85%;80%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;15;Hazy sun;27;14;E;9;54%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;W;8;54%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;16;9;Very windy;17;6;NW;27;59%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;5;-6;Partly sunny;5;-5;N;10;61%;5%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;6;2;Variable cloudiness;8;3;NNW;10;86%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;3;1;Variable cloudiness;5;1;ESE;12;88%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;7;A shower in the p.m.;20;6;SE;8;61%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;ENE;10;76%;72%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;4;2;Variable cloudiness;4;2;NE;15;97%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;6;5;A little rain;8;3;W;9;88%;83%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;5;3;Showery;7;4;SSW;19;88%;98%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;4;0;More clouds than sun;4;2;N;8;92%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;26;16;Plenty of sun;33;21;NE;13;37%;80%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;29;19;Cloudy;29;20;NNE;6;41%;72%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;11;1;NW;12;43%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;25;14;Hazy sun;25;18;NNE;11;24%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;20;14;Nice with sunshine;22;15;SSE;20;58%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny intervals;28;20;Partial sunshine;28;20;SSE;6;57%;34%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;22;Hazy sunshine;30;21;NNW;7;69%;3%;6

Chicago, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;9;5;Rain tapering off;7;-2;NW;22;85%;95%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;34;23;Nice with some sun;31;23;NNE;11;68%;6%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;2;2;Spotty showers;4;2;ESE;17;84%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;29;23;Hazy sun, less humid;29;23;NNE;13;48%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain, not as warm;21;5;Mostly sunny;15;6;E;11;49%;13%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NE;18;71%;67%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;15;Decreasing clouds;22;12;WNW;4;86%;25%;3

Denver, United States;A little snow;-2;-8;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-1;-10;N;11;86%;95%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;23;16;Hazy sunshine;27;17;N;7;66%;11%;4

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;34;24;Showers around;32;24;SSW;8;75%;94%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;9;3;A passing shower;7;2;SSE;19;88%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;NNE;8;65%;64%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;19;17;A passing shower;20;15;W;26;84%;56%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;25;20;Low clouds;24;20;SSE;10;69%;30%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;27;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NNE;11;69%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;ENE;9;68%;9%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;1;0;Spotty showers;3;-4;SSE;16;92%;61%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rather cloudy, humid;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;5;71%;71%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;26;20;Hazy sun;25;19;E;11;54%;14%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, windy;29;22;ENE;28;55%;20%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;SE;8;49%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;8;A p.m. shower or two;15;6;NNW;6;83%;74%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;15;10;A morning shower;15;10;SE;11;72%;80%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;25;Cloudy with showers;30;25;WSW;17;78%;95%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;21;Hazy sunshine;30;21;NE;9;36%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;29;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;E;14;59%;69%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;An afternoon shower;6;-4;Mostly sunny;8;-8;WNW;7;41%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;12;Hazy sun;26;12;N;6;44%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;19;9;Hazy sun;22;6;WSW;8;61%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;35;19;Hazy sunshine;34;19;N;20;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;-1;-6;A little p.m. snow;-1;-1;ESE;15;86%;91%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;11;64%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;10;66%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;22;17;Hazy sun;26;19;N;7;61%;7%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Showers around;31;24;S;5;76%;88%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;19;5;An afternoon shower;17;4;ENE;15;55%;71%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;10;77%;39%;7

Lima, Peru;High clouds;23;19;Variable cloudiness;23;19;SSE;12;69%;36%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;15;A passing shower;18;15;W;12;88%;59%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;10;7;A passing shower;9;2;WSW;16;85%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;NE;10;58%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;24;Hazy sunshine;29;23;SSW;11;68%;42%;8

Madrid, Spain;Rainy times;15;6;Variable clouds;14;5;WNW;17;62%;4%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;NW;9;71%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;Mostly cloudy;32;25;ENE;7;73%;44%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;6;78%;55%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;22;14;Mostly cloudy;28;17;NE;13;41%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;10;Hazy sunshine;24;9;SW;7;40%;29%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;24;20;Partly sunny;26;21;E;17;70%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-6;Colder;-4;-5;ESE;18;87%;56%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;Sun and some clouds;33;24;ENE;21;57%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;26;16;Sunny and warmer;30;18;N;11;43%;89%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a flurry;4;0;Bit of rain, snow;1;0;NE;9;87%;91%;0

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-3;-9;Abundant sunshine;-5;-8;SE;12;55%;13%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;28;25;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;N;17;59%;67%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Sunny intervals;27;14;NNE;19;51%;41%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny;12;8;Occasional rain;12;11;SSW;8;80%;80%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun;19;11;Mostly cloudy;21;12;S;9;69%;28%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A flurry;-8;-15;A little a.m. snow;-11;-14;SSW;16;83%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;15;7;Decreasing clouds;13;5;NW;13;60%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;Snow showers;0;-1;N;8;87%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and milder;5;-1;Icy mix in the p.m.;0;-1;E;21;92%;92%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;25;Breezy, p.m. showers;29;25;NNE;23;83%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;24;Partly sunny;31;23;NNW;11;68%;27%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;30;24;Downpours;31;24;ENE;10;81%;86%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Spotty showers;8;1;W;12;79%;66%;0

Perth, Australia;Very warm;32;20;Abundant sunshine;31;17;SW;16;49%;26%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;31;26;Partly sunny;33;26;N;9;64%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Rather cloudy;32;24;NE;16;67%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray shower;30;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;7;58%;20%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;4;-1;Variable cloudiness;2;0;S;8;78%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;7;-6;Hazy sunshine;4;-5;W;8;42%;55%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;11;Showers around;19;11;WSW;13;71%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Overcast;19;13;Sun and clouds;20;12;E;5;79%;11%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Showers around;29;25;SE;17;66%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;8;6;A morning shower;7;4;ENE;22;65%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;Variable cloudiness;1;-3;SE;18;81%;35%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;Showers around;30;25;NE;10;71%;84%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;ESE;10;43%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;13;4;Cloudy with showers;12;5;NNE;8;79%;89%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-1;-1;More clouds than sun;1;-6;SSE;10;77%;7%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;13;10;A little a.m. rain;16;11;ESE;12;82%;66%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;23;17;An afternoon shower;26;16;ENE;16;60%;41%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;28;24;Spotty showers;29;24;ENE;15;76%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, humid;28;18;N;9;73%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunlit and nice;23;5;NE;10;28%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;31;11;Hazy sunshine;32;12;SW;11;24%;16%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;22;A shower or two;29;22;N;12;75%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Overcast, showers;16;13;Spotty showers;16;13;SSW;5;81%;87%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;7;2;Cloudy;8;3;SE;6;69%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;9;-3;Plenty of sunshine;6;-2;WSW;9;43%;40%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;11;8;Partly sunny;13;7;NW;11;64%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNW;13;78%;66%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;9;3;Spotty showers;6;1;SE;8;94%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;24;Spotty showers;29;24;E;13;76%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of a.m. snow;3;2;Spotty showers;5;1;SE;8;89%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;ESE;20;54%;44%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;21;17;Low clouds;21;17;ENE;16;74%;36%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;1;0;Variable cloudiness;3;-5;SSE;13;84%;25%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Hazy sun and cold;4;-2;ESE;6;78%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and chilly;2;-1;Partly sunny;3;-1;ENE;5;81%;39%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and chilly;7;-1;Hazy sun and chilly;7;0;SSE;8;42%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds rolling in;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;ESE;11;51%;33%;2

Tirana, Albania;Pouring rain;12;8;Spotty showers;15;6;E;5;69%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;13;7;Clouds and sunshine;12;5;NNE;9;68%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;3;Rain;6;4;SW;26;90%;92%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;18;15;Hazy sun and breezy;21;15;NW;27;68%;79%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;A little a.m. rain;17;12;WNW;22;75%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-18;-32;Clearing and frigid;-22;-35;SW;9;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;1;Milder;8;4;ENE;5;56%;53%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;4;1;Variable cloudiness;5;0;W;11;85%;41%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Turning cloudy;29;20;NNW;5;57%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;ESE;19;81%;62%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;2;More clouds than sun;4;2;ESE;19;90%;40%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;20;13;Mostly sunny;18;12;NNW;16;58%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;33;21;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NW;8;53%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Partial sunshine;5;1;NNE;3;62%;36%;2

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:53 GMT+08:00

