Verstappen leads in 1st practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 19:31
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab ...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives to the paddock ahead of the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Ara...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates...
Renault driver Esteban Ocon of France steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Fr...

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was .34 seconds ahead of Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas and 1.14 seconds quicker than Renault driver Esteban Ocon.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton returned for Mercedes after recovering from the coronavirus and had the fifth fastest time. He struggled early in the session with a brake sensor issue which needed fixing in the team garage.

A second practice will be held later Friday at the Yas Marina circuit.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:52 GMT+08:00

