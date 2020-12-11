Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan TV station to move online after court rejects final appeal

Global News, CNN or France 24 could fill up the empty Channel 52

  474
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 19:58
A CTiTV news van covered in slogans against the NCC decision 

A CTiTV news van covered in slogans against the NCC decision  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — CTi News will disappear from television Channel 52 on Friday (Dec. 11) night after the Supreme Administrative Court rejected its final appeal against the National Communications Commission (NCC) decision not to renew the broadcaster’s license.

Under the ownership of food tycoon Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明) and his Want Want China Times, the news channel built up a reputation for strong pro-China views, leading to the Nov. 18 NCC decision not to renew its license for the next six years.

Despite protests from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) alleging political interference and censorship of anti-government media, the court on Friday ruled against CTiTV’s appeal, paving the way for the removal of its news channel from TV screens at the end of the day, CNA reported.

CTi News will continue online, while the company’s other channels, which are less focused on news and more on entertainment, will continue to be broadcast as before.

From Saturday (Dec. 12) morning, Channel 52 will be empty, but several distributors have already started the application process to fill up the space, CNA reported. The list of stations hoping to occupy the channel includes Chinese-language Global News (寰宇新聞台), CNN and English-language France 24.
broadcasting
CTi News
CtiTV
National Communications Commission
NCC
KMT
Channel 52
CNN
France 24
Global News

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets internet boost
Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets internet boost
2020/12/10 20:00
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
2020/12/08 20:54
Taiwanese man self immolates to protest closure of pro-China CTi News
Taiwanese man self immolates to protest closure of pro-China CTi News
2020/12/03 11:39
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum denies rumored name change
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum denies rumored name change
2020/11/27 17:23
Over 70% Taiwanese oppose US pork imports: KMT survey
Over 70% Taiwanese oppose US pork imports: KMT survey
2020/11/27 16:17

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan