Argentina's lower house approves draft legalizing abortion

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 18:40
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lawmakers in Argentina’s lower house on Friday passed a bill that would legalize abortion in most cases, responding to long-sought demands from women's rights activists.

The bill, which needs approval from the country’s Senate in a debate expected before the end of the year, allows for abortions to be carried out up to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Backed by President Alberto Fernández, the bill was approved in a 131-117 vote with six abstentions after a debate that extended from Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning.

