Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

4 R&D centers will provide foundations for 20 years of development in Taiwan

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin says more science parks needed as close to saturation point

  286
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 19:11
Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four sectors of the economy will lay the foundations for Taiwan as a research and development center over the next 20 years, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said Friday (Dec. 11).

He named high-end manufacturing, advanced semiconductor production, high-tech and green energy as the four target sectors identified by the government for economic development, in conjunction with measures to encourage Taiwanese businesses to return and invest in their home country, the Liberty News reported.

Shen described 2020 as a year full of shocks but also of positive surprises. He said economic growth had persisted despite other countries seeing their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrink under the onslaught of COVID-19.

Promoting the four sectors will attract more foreign investment and boost the development of local suppliers and other related industries, the vice premier said. He added the science parks in Hsinchu, Central and South Taiwan are reaching saturation point, creating the need for more to guarantee a balance between the country’s various regions.
GDP
science park
foreign investment
Shen Jong-chin
R&D

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnamese economy to surpass Taiwan's in 2035: Think tank
Vietnamese economy to surpass Taiwan's in 2035: Think tank
2020/12/11 17:11
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 2.54% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 2.54% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic
2020/11/27 19:24
TSMC’s 3 nm plant in southern Taiwan reaches construction milestone
TSMC’s 3 nm plant in southern Taiwan reaches construction milestone
2020/11/25 15:31
Taiwan No. 1 for COVID response: Brookings study
Taiwan No. 1 for COVID response: Brookings study
2020/11/06 12:45
Central Taiwan Science Park surges ahead despite coronavirus pandemic
Central Taiwan Science Park surges ahead despite coronavirus pandemic
2020/11/03 16:26

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan