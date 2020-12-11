Alexa
Sweden's Prince Carl Phillip and wife expecting 3rd child

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 17:17
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia said Friday they are expecting their third child.

The prince, son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fifth in the line of succession, and his wife said they are “happy and excited, and looking forward to welcoming our third child."

The royal household said Sofia is doing well and the birth is expected for March-April.

The 37-year-old prince wed Sofia Hellqvist, now 36, in June 2015. They said the "new little member of our family” would be a sibling to their sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.

The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:50 GMT+08:00

