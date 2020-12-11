Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Hiker wounded by suspected gunshot in southern Taiwan

Kaohsiung police investigating incident, confirm marines conducted shooting exercise nearby

  1085
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 16:28
Chen after sustaining suspected gunshot wound. (Hiker photo) 

Chen after sustaining suspected gunshot wound. (Hiker photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man is suspected to have been injured by a stray bullet while hiking in Shoushan National Nature Park on Friday (Dec. 11).

The 66-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳), said he was hiking with friends at around 10 a.m. Friday morning when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his left ankle. He said he had heard a loud bang before being injured but did not see anyone carrying a gun.

Chen was rushed to Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital for treatment after his friends notified the fire department. Hospital staff believe the wound was caused by a gunshot but said further examination is required.

During a press interview, the Kaohsiung City Police Department said a group of Taiwanese Marines took part in a live-fire exercise from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. It said it has informed the military about the incident and will continue searching the area for bullet cartridges, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, the Kaohsiung City Government said it has reached an agreement with the military to temporarily halt live-fire drills on Shoushan. It added that it has sent officials to visit Chen and provide him with necessary assistance, reported UDN.

Hiker wounded by suspected gunshot in southern Taiwan
Chen with suspected gunshot wound on his left ankle. (Hiker photo)
Shoushan
Shoushan National Nature Park
Kaohsiung
gun shots
gun

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
2020/12/11 12:42
Musicians from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan to join forces in end-of-year concert
Musicians from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan to join forces in end-of-year concert
2020/12/10 17:17
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
2020/12/07 11:10
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
2020/12/05 14:57
Family of four found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kaohsiung
Family of four found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kaohsiung
2020/12/05 09:30

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan