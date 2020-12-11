Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's president races for 'world domination'

Cover of Le Point features Tsai Ing-wen in race for global domination with Macron, Biden, Merkel, and Xi

  1110
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 15:53
(Le Point image)

(Le Point image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is featured on a humorous cover of the latest issue of the French magazine Le Point, which shows her running an imaginary race for global supremacy with four of the world's top leaders.

On the cover, the French headline reads "Who will dominate the world" and features Tsai running shoulder to shoulder with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as she closes in on Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平). Pulling ahead of Biden in the outside lane is German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and bringing up the rear is French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among the four major topics covered in the issue is one titled "How did Taiwan do?" in reference to how Taiwan successfully fought the pandemic and maintained normal day-to-day life while other countries were going into lockdown. The magazine compliments the country for using civic awareness to triumph over the coronavirus and says Taipei seems to be on "another planet."

It is notable that the article referred to Tsai as "president" and praised her administration's transparency and how she enlisted the public to fight the virus. The article cited Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, a research fellow at Academia Sinica, as saying that although the economic relationship between European countries and China is very important, Taiwan’s technological expertise cannot be ignored, and the pandemic has confirmed this.
Le Point
Tsai Ing-wen
President Tsai Ing-wen
President Tsai
Xi Jingping
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Angela Merkel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president attends launch of Coast Guard’s first indigenous patrol ship
Taiwan president attends launch of Coast Guard’s first indigenous patrol ship
2020/12/11 14:19
US envoy to UN reiterates support for Taiwan's global participation
US envoy to UN reiterates support for Taiwan's global participation
2020/12/11 13:38
Taiwan president delivers speech to US think tank
Taiwan president delivers speech to US think tank
2020/12/11 10:40
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
2020/12/10 12:56
Biden’s national security advisor-designate voices concern over persecution of Hong Kong activists
Biden’s national security advisor-designate voices concern over persecution of Hong Kong activists
2020/12/09 20:14

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan