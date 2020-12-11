Taiwan reports 1 new coronavirus case imported from US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Dec. 11) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus imported from the U.S.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported COVID-19 infection, raising Taiwan's total to 725. The latest case is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who arrived from the U.S.

Chuang said that case No. 726 has lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time, having most recently departed from Taiwan in September 2019. On Nov. 30 of this year, she returned to Taiwan to visit relatives.

After entering the country, she went directly to her residence to begin her quarantine. However, on Dec. 7, she started to experience a runny nose and lost her sense of smell.

She was tested for the coronavirus on Dec. 8 and diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 11. Chuang said that because the woman had been undergoing quarantine for two days before the onset of symptoms and since the medical personnel who treated her were wearing appropriate protective equipment, there is no need to carry out contact tracing.

Taiwan's CECC on Friday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 113,962 COVID tests, with 111,699 coming back negative.

Out of the 725 confirmed cases, 633 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 595 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 123 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.