Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lowe, Harrell help Southern Miss beat Florida Atlantic 45-31

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 12:58
Lowe, Harrell help Southern Miss beat Florida Atlantic 45-31

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Trey Lowe threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Camron Harrell returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD, and Southern Miss beat Florida Atlantic 45-31 on Thursday night in the season finale for both teams.

FAU (5-3, 4-2 Conference USA), the conference champion last season, was eliminated from contention for the 2020 title. The Owls, who went into the game ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring defense (12.4), allowed more than 20 points for the first time this season.

Lowe was 13-of-19 passing for 209 yards with an interception and added 70 yards rushing and a score on 16 carries. Freshman Frank Gore Jr. had 111 yards rushing, including a 73-yard touchdown in the first quarter, for Southern Miss (3-7, 2-4).

Tim Jones caught a 5-yard touchdown pass that capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive and gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good at 24-17 with 8 seconds left in the first half. Jason Brownlee scored on a 43-yard catch-and-run to give Southern Miss a 14-point lead nearly four minutes into the third quarter.

Charles, who finished with 16 carries for 79 yards, scored on a 1-yard run to trim FAU's deficit to 31-24. Harrell returned the ensuing kickoff for a score and the Owls then went three-and-out. But a lateral pass by Lowe bounced off its intended target and Armani Adams' 43-yard scoop-and-score made it 38-31 with 54 seconds left in the third.

Kevin Perkins, who finished with 15 carries for 71 yards rushing, capped the scoring with a 3-yard run with 4:55 to play.

Harrell added six tackles — one for a loss — and two passes defended.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy