AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A healthcare worker disinfects pilgrims on their way to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, as Alejandr... A healthcare worker disinfects pilgrims on their way to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, as Alejandro Castillo carries an image of the virgin on his back, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Castillo departed his home in San Gregorio Atzompa, Puebla state, along with his family to make the pilgrimage to the Basilica on Dec. 6, and made it to the temple a day before it closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)