AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 13:00
Abortion activists get revved up as they gather outside Congress while lawmakers debate a bill on the legalization of abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argen...
Men wearing protective face masks push a broken down pick-up truck carrying a Christmas tree, near the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, ...
Relatives of Emily Victoria Silva dos Santos, 4, and Rebeca Beatriz Rodrigues dos Santos, 7, mourn during the girls' burial at a cemetery in Duque de ...
An Aymara woman looks before performing at a Chola fashion parade in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Designers and manufacturers of Chola cloth...
Prominent opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez speaks during a press conference, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Lopez, who abandoned the ...
Workers, some wearing face masks, bag onions inside the Central de Abastos, the capital's main market, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 amid the ...
A traditional boat from the Amazon, sails on the Tauau River, near the city of Portel on the island of Marajo, Para state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 4, 202...
Government supporters chant in support of their candidates running in the legislative election during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, ...
A protester, holding tires, poses for a photo backdropped by a burning barricade during a protest to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Joven...
Farmworker Patricia Peralta listens to a leader near a stretch of the Pan-American South Highway blocked by farmworkers demanding better pay, on the f...
A healthcare worker disinfects pilgrims on their way to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, as Alejandr...

DECEMBER 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

