China suggests flight attendants wear diapers to reduce COVID risk

Chinese flight crews advised to wear goggles and masks, but no diapers

  1191
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/11 13:49
(Getty Images photo)

(Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s aviation regulator is advising flight attendants to wear disposable diapers in order to better protect against COVID-19.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) included the suggestion in a new set of lengthy guidelines released on Nov. 25 for those working in the country’s airline industry, CNN reported. CAAC said the recommendations apply to flights to and from countries where infection rates exceed 500 cases per million people.

The section on personal protective equipment (PPE) says cabin crews should wear “medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers.” It then says, “It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks.”

The guidelines stated that flight crews only had to wear masks and goggles, according to Bloomberg. Other suggestions included partitioning the cabin area with disposable curtains into a “clean area, buffer zone, passenger sitting area, and quarantine area” — with the last three rows designated as an emergency quarantine section.

On lower-risk flights, the CAAC guidelines advised designating a private lavatory for just the flight and cabin crew and that this be sanitized before and after each use.

While some studies have suggested that plane cabins can be lower-risk environments for the spread of COVID-19 when people wear masks, doctors have said that bathrooms on long-haul flights are at substantial risk of being contaminated with the virus, according to The Washington Post.
China flight attendant diapers
CAAC diapers
Chinese flight attendant diapers

Updated : 2020-12-12 03:46 GMT+08:00

