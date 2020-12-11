Alexa
Crew rule out Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos for MLS Cup

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 12:42
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have ruled out midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos for Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders.

The Crew announced Thursday night that Nagbe and Santos weren't medically cleared to play.

Columbus also announced it had a player test positive for COVID-19 in testing results received Thursday. It’s the second player to test positive this week, but the Crew have not announced who the players are.

Nagbe started 17 of 18 games this season, including the playoffs. He started and played 90 minutes in the Eastern Conference final victory over New England.

Santos started all 25 games he’s appeared in this season, including the postseason. He scored six goals in the regular season and had two more in the playoffs.

