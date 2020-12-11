Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-CC 68-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 12:14
Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-CC 68-64

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Quinton Johnson II had 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-64 on Thursday night.

LaQuan Butler had 17 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-2).

Perry Francois had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Islanders (1-4). Myles Smith added 10 points. Jalen White had nine rebounds.

Rasheed Browne, who led the Islanders in scoring entering the matchup with 11.0 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Texas Rio Grande Valley also beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-59 on Dec. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy