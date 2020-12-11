Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Robbins has 27 points as Minnesota beats Kansas City 90-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 12:01
Robbins has 27 points as Minnesota beats Kansas City 90-61

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Marcus Carr added 15 points and seven assists, and Minnesota cruised to a 90-61 win over Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night.

Robbins, a 7-foot transfer from Drake, made 7 of 11 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. Both Gach added 14 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 10 for Minnesota (6-0). Kalscheur, a junior who hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range, moved into a tie for seventh in program history with 155 career 3s.

Robbins opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and the Golden Gophers never trailed. Kalscheur hit a 3 before Isaiah Ihnen made a jumper to give Minnesota a 14-3 lead about 5 minutes into the game. Carr made a 3-pointer to close the first half and Robbins scored the first six points in a 9-0 run to open the second that made it 53-31 when Gach made a 3 with 16:44 to play. The Roos trailed by at least 13 points the rest of the way.

Demarius Pitts and Brandon McKissic scored 10 points apiece for Kansas City (2-3).

Ihnen, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Germany, grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

The Golden Gophers scored 20 points off 14 Kansas City turnovers and had a 14-0 edge in fast-break points. The Roos were called for 32 personal fouls as Minnesota outscored them 34-8 from the free-throw line.

The Gophers attempted 44 foul shots, the fifth most by a Division I team this season. Only Georgia Tech (41, in a four-overtime game) has made more free throws in a game this season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy