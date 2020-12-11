Alexa
US envoy to UN reiterates support for Taiwan's global participation

Kelly Craft says US stands with Taiwan, refers to Tsai Ing-wen as ‘president’

  102
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 13:38
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N Kelly Craft on Friday (Dec. 11) once again voiced her support for Taiwan and advocated for the Asian country's full participation in the global community.

Following President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) speech on Taiwan's democracy at a virtual event hosted by the Washington-based Hudson Institute on Thursday (Dec. 10), Craft reiterated on Twitter the U.S. stands with Taiwan, which should be allowed "full participation in the international community and global economy." She also quoted "Taiwan President" Tsai as saying that it is always worth the effort to fight for freedom and democracy regardless of how long and difficult the process may be.

In response, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York thanked Craft for backing Taiwan. It said the country has encountered numerous setbacks in pursuing inclusion in international organizations, but that it is comforting to have the support of the U.S. and countries that share similar values, reported CNA.

Craft has been one of the strongest advocates for Taiwan in the Trump administration since she was sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. last year. On Sept. 16, she had a meeting, which she described as "historic," with Taiwan's topic official in New York, Li Kuang-chang (李光章), in an effort to strengthen ties between Taiwan and the U.S.

Speaking at the Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop on Sept. 29, Craft pointed out the world will benefit enormously from Taiwan's full participation in the U.N. and its affiliated organizations. She said a U.N. without Taiwan is "cheating the world."
Kelly Craft
US ambassador
United Nations
US-Taiwan
US-Taiwan relations
Taiwan's international participation
freedom
democracy
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan President

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:11 GMT+08:00

