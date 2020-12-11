AP Week in Pictures: Asia

India's Hardik Pandya dives to make a catch to dismiss Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberr... India's Hardik Pandya dives to make a catch to dismiss Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A medical worker in a protective suit walks at a coronavirus testing center in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says soci... A medical worker in a protective suit walks at a coronavirus testing center in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says social distancing measures will be tightened as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge, with a ban on nighttime dining and more businesses ordered to close. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A young girl washes a pillow in flood water near ruins of houses at a neighborhood affected by the flood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, D... A young girl washes a pillow in flood water near ruins of houses at a neighborhood affected by the flood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Torrential rains in the country's third largest city swelled rivers and flooded thousands of homes leaving a number of people killed and missing. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

Stranded commuters of a local train look out as supporters of left parties block a train track during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Ind... Stranded commuters of a local train look out as supporters of left parties block a train track during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The strike follows five rounds of talks between the farmers and the Indian government that have failed to produce any breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

An elderly farmer meditates in the backloads of a tractor trolley as protesting farmers block a major highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border,... An elderly farmer meditates in the backloads of a tractor trolley as protesting farmers block a major highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The farmers, fear new legislation will reduce their earnings and will result in exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

People line up for coronavirus testing at the National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. A rare local outbreak in late November ... People line up for coronavirus testing at the National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. A rare local outbreak in late November has prompted authorities to close state schools until the start of the next school year, and ordered the closure of all theaters, museums and prohibition of public concerts for two weeks. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

A woman wearing plastic gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak casts her ballot during the regional election at a polling station in ... A woman wearing plastic gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak casts her ballot during the regional election at a polling station in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Indonesia pushed forward with holding previously postponed regional elections on Wednesday amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, souther... In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)

A woman runs on a path along Tokyo Bay Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) A woman runs on a path along Tokyo Bay Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus talks on her smartphone as she walks by tree shadow cast on a truck parked on a... A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus talks on her smartphone as she walks by tree shadow cast on a truck parked on a street in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A young Newar girl waits for an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Ihi is a two-day ceremony performed for girls who have not rea... A young Newar girl waits for an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Ihi is a two-day ceremony performed for girls who have not reached puberty and involves purification rituals and marriage rituals with the Bael (or wood apple). Newari girls are married thrice in their life, to the bael fruit and the sun before marrying a human. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

DEC. 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

