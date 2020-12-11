Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 11:51
A young Newar girl waits for an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Ihi is a two-day ceremony performed for girls who have not rea...
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus talks on her smartphone as she walks by tree shadow cast on a truck parked on a...
A woman runs on a path along Tokyo Bay Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, souther...
A woman wearing plastic gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak casts her ballot during the regional election at a polling station in ...
People line up for coronavirus testing at the National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. A rare local outbreak in late November ...
An elderly farmer meditates in the backloads of a tractor trolley as protesting farmers block a major highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border,...
Stranded commuters of a local train look out as supporters of left parties block a train track during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Ind...
A young girl washes a pillow in flood water near ruins of houses at a neighborhood affected by the flood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, D...
A medical worker in a protective suit walks at a coronavirus testing center in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says soci...
India's Hardik Pandya dives to make a catch to dismiss Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberr...

DEC. 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:11 GMT+08:00

