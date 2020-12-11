Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

K-State dominates No. 22 South Dakota women in 62-53 win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 10:55
K-State dominates No. 22 South Dakota women in 62-53 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Kansas State took control early in a 62-53 win over No. 22 South Dakota State on Thursday night.

Lee's layup with 7:13 left in the first quarter broke a 6-all tie and the Wildcats (3-2) took control from there. Kansas State went on to outscore the Jackrabbits 12-1 and led 20-7 after the first.

South Dakota State shot 2 of 13 — including 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter — and Kansas State led by double figures until Myah Selland's 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining reduced the Jackrabbits' deficit to 60-51.

Lee finished 7-for-10 shooting. Christianna Carr scored 12 points and Rachel Ranke 10 for Kansas State. The Jayhawks had a 45-29 rebounding advantage.

Selland led South Dakota State (3-1) with 15 points and Paiton Burckhard had 12. Lindsey Theuninck collected five of the Jackrabbits' 15 steals.

Kansas State moved its record to 6-0 all-time against the Jackrabbits and 43-5 against Summit League members.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy