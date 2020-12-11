Alexa
London East Asia Film Festival features Taiwanese thriller 'Detention'

Three Taiwanese movies will be screened on-site despite pandemic

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/11 13:32
Taiwanese thriller "Detention" to screen at 2020 London East Asia Film Festival. (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The London East Asia Film Festival features three Taiwanese films this year, including the award-winning thriller "Detention."

This year's edition presents 10 East Asian films, including three from Taiwan. The Ministry of Culture said the selected works showcase the modern Taiwanese film industry.

The ministry also pointed out the festival will still include physical screenings despite the pandemic. Korean-British director Jeon Hye-jung said that even though the pandemic has resulted in more screenings going online, the experience of watching films on a big screen creates irreplaceable memories and connections between people.

In the festival's Official Selection competition, the Taiwanese thriller "Detention," directed by John Hsu (徐漢強) and the winner of five Golden Horse Awards, will compete against four films from Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, director Shih Li's (施立) "Wild Sparrow" and Liao Ming-yi's (廖明毅) "i WeirDo" will be screened in Special Focus slots.

"Wild Sparrow" focuses on family and women's topics, with Lee Yi-Chieh (李亦捷) having won Best Actress at the 2019 Taipei Film Festival.

The Taiwanese comedy "i WeirDo" was shot on an iPhone XS Max in a month. "We are all weirdoes when we are in love," Liao told Taiwan News. "The story is like hiding whiskey in chocolate: at the beginning it tastes sweet, but it gradually becomes bitter. That's love!"

The festival kicked off Thursday (Dec. 10) and will run through Sunday (Dec. 13). The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on Saturday (Dec. 12).

For more information, visit the website.
