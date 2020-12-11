Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 17 Northwestern women beat EIU 93-57 in season opener

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 10:17
No. 17 Northwestern women beat EIU 93-57 in season opener

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 21 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 18 and No. 17 Northwestern opened its season with a 93-57 rout against Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

Burton and Pulliam are returning starters for the Wildcats, who finished last season 26-4 and won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year Joe McKeown returns for his 13th season with Northwestern (1-0).

Burton, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was 8-of-12 shooting from the field and had six assists and five steals. Pulliam made 6 of 11 field goals and is on the Naismith Trophy watch list after averaging 18.8 points last season. The duo each made two of Northwestern's five 3-pointers against Eastern Illinois (2-3).

Sydney Wood had 14 points for the Wildcats, who shot 53% (34 of 64) from the field. Courtney Shaw added 13 points and Jordan Hamilton had 11.

Morgan Litwiller scored 13 points to lead Eastern Illinois.

The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 26-6 in the second quarter and led 53-24 at halftime.

Northwestern is scheduled to open conference play against Minnesota at home on Monday. The Wildcats had their originally scheduled opener with Bradley canceled.

Northwestern is 13-0 in the series, last winning 74-40 at home in Dec. 2017.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy