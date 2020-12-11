Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday morning (Dec. 10), marking the 8th such incident this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the situation.

Beijing has been making almost daily incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ for nearly three months, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. In November, PLAAF planes were detected flying into Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times; in October, Chinese military aircraft were tracked in the ADIZ on 22 separate occasions.

The Shaanxi Y-8 is a medium-size, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet-era Antonov An-12 and produced by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length with a 38-meter wingspan. It is equipped with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, with a 10.4-km service ceiling and a maximum range of 5,615 km.





Flight path of Chinese plane on Dec. 10 (MND image)