Mexico's congress passes law to prohibit spanking kids

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 09:26
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico’s congress unanimously approved a law Thursday that would prohibit all forms of physical punishment of children by parents, caretakers, teachers or guardians.

Spanking is out, as is a long list of corporal punishments that speak to how deep-rooted the practice is in Mexico. Congress said an estimated 63% of children between 1 and 14 had suffered physical punishment.

According to congress, shoving, pinching, biting, hair- or ear-pulling, or forcing minors into uncomfortable positions, will all be outlawed.

The law, which now goes to the president for his approval, does not lay out specific punishments for each offense; violations appear to fall under domestic violence statutes in each state.

