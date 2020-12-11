Alexa
Patriots CB Jackson, Rams K Gay active for Thursday night

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 08:31
Los Angeles Rams' Matt Gay (1) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 23, 202...

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rams rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis is missing his second straight game with a persistent knee injury, and kicker Matt Gay is active for Los Angeles' meeting with the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Starting cornerback J.C. Jackson is active for New England (6-6). The Patriots listed 14 players as questionable on Wednesday's injury report, but only two — tight end Ryan Izzo and running back J.J. Taylor — weren't in uniform at SoFi Stadium.

New England activated tight end Devin Asiasi to the 53-man roster and put Izzo on injured reserve with three different injuries.

Gay was pronounced ready to play for the Rams (8-4) despite being questionable with a shoulder injury. Gay could be seen going through an extensive pregame workout.

The Rams activated kicker Austin MacGinnis from the practice squad before the game in case Gay couldn't play. MacGinnis was ruled inactive along with running backs Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais, receiver Trishton Jackson and center Brian Allen.

Jackson is second in the NFL with seven interceptions this season, but he had injuries to his hip and knee this week during the Patriots’ practice at UCLA.

The Patriots' inactive players were Taylor, safety Terrence Brooks, quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Jordan Thomas.

Asiasi, who played at nearby UCLA, had been on injured reserve since Nov. 3, while Izzo had started every game this season.

Gay popped up on the Rams’ injury report only Wednesday, and it wasn’t clear whether he had hurt his shoulder during practice or while attempting to make a tackle last weekend in Arizona.

MacGinnis would have been the fourth kicker in the past seven games for a franchise that had one regular kicker in the previous eight seasons, adding even more drama to a mediocre year on special teams for the Rams.

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:08 GMT+08:00

