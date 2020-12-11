Tim Weah scores 1st goal for Lille in Europa loss at Celtic

Lille's Timothy Weah, left and Lille's Jonathan Ikone celebrate after their teammate Lille's Burak Yilmaz scored his side's first goal during their Eu... Lille's Timothy Weah, left and Lille's Jonathan Ikone celebrate after their teammate Lille's Burak Yilmaz scored his side's first goal during their Europa League Group H soccer match between Lille and AC Sparta Praha at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Lille's Timothy Weah, celebrates after his teammate Lille's Burak Yilmaz scored his side's second goal during the Europa League Group H soccer match b... Lille's Timothy Weah, celebrates after his teammate Lille's Burak Yilmaz scored his side's second goal during the Europa League Group H soccer match between Lille and AC Sparta Praha at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Celtic's Diego Laxalt, left, and Lille's Timothy Weah battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotlan... Celtic's Diego Laxalt, left, and Lille's Timothy Weah battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Lille's Timothy Weah celebrates scoring against Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Dec. 10... Lille's Timothy Weah celebrates scoring against Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

American forward Tim Weah scored his first goal for Lille in his first start this season, a 3-2 loss at Glasgow Celtic on Thursday night in the Europa League.

A son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, Tim Weah tied it at 2 in the 71st minute with a 16-yard left foot shot after Shane Dufey’s headed clearance went to him following Yusuf Yazici’s free kick from a flank. David Turnbull regained the lead for Celtic in the 75th.

The 20-year-old Weah is in his second season with Lille. He was limited to three appearances last season because of a torn right hamstring.

He was making his first start of the season after 10 as a substitute, including three in the Europa League and seven in Ligue 1.

Lille finished second to AC Milan in Group H and advanced to the round of 32.

