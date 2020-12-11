Alexa
Tim Weah scores 1st goal for Lille in Europa loss at Celtic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/11 06:55
Lille's Timothy Weah celebrates scoring against Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Dec. 10...
Lille's Timothy Weah celebrates scoring against Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Dec. 10...

American forward Tim Weah scored his first goal for Lille in his first start this season, a 3-2 loss at Glasgow Celtic on Thursday night in the Europa League.

A son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, Tim Weah tied it at 2 in the 71st minute with a 16-yard left foot shot after Shane Dufey’s headed clearance went to him following Yusuf Yazici’s free kick from a flank. David Turnbull regained the lead for Celtic in the 75th.

The 20-year-old Weah is in his second season with Lille. He was limited to three appearances last season because of a torn right hamstring.

He was making his first start of the season after 10 as a substitute, including three in the Europa League and seven in Ligue 1.

Lille finished second to AC Milan in Group H and advanced to the round of 32.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

