Teen fatally shot after meeting about another teen's death

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 06:01
CLEVELAND (AP) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Cleveland after leaving a Boys & Girls Club meeting about a different teenager who had been fatally shot by an officer who polices public housing.

Anthony Hughes Jr. died at the scene Wednesday night, Cleveland.com reported. Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

Occupants of two cars fired shots at a group of teenagers that included Hughes, police said. None of the other teenagers was injured. Hughes was shot multiple times.

The meeting Hughes had been leaving was about Arthur Keith, 19, who was killed Nov. 13 by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer. Cleveland police are investigating.

Mayor Frank Jackson has said that the shooting occurred after an officer ordered Keith out of a van with Illinois license plates and that investigators suspected his involvement in a recent shooting. A handgun was reportedly recovered by police.

Hughes is the 10th fatal shooting victim of a child under age 18 this year in Cleveland.

This story has been corrected to show that the agency the officer in the first shooting works for is the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, not the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:03 GMT+08:00

