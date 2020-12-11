Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 05:26
Panthers coach: McCaffrey not expected to play vs. Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey seems likely to spend another week watching from the sideline.

The 2019 All-Pro running back did not practice Thursday and Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “at this point I do not expect him to play” on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Both teams are 4-8.

The fourth-year running back missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain. He has missed the past three games with a shoulder sprain, but was expected to return this week. However, Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh while working out last week and hasn’t been right since.

That likely means McCaffrey won't play against his father Ed's former team. Ed McCaffrey helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in the late 1990s.

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:01 GMT+08:00

