No. 19 Iowa plays No. 25 Wisconsin out to extend win streak

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is pressured by Illinois defensive lineman Roderick Perry II during the first half of an NCAA college football game ag... Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is pressured by Illinois defensive lineman Roderick Perry II during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

No. 25 Wisconsin (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at No. 19 Iowa (5-2, 5-2, No. 16 CFP), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST (FS1).

Line: Wisconsin by 1.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 48-43-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Big Ten West race has already been decided, so this game is about positioning for the best possible bowl slot. Iowa is going for its sixth win in a row and is on its longest streak since going 12-0 in the regular season in 2015. The teams play for the Heartland Trophy, and Wisconsin is looking to retain it for a fifth straight year.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras vs. Wisconsin's defense. This will be the toughest defense Petras will have faced since he threw three interceptions in a loss to Northwestern. He benefits from Iowa having one of the Big Ten’s best defenses. Still, he’s going to have to be at his best to beat Wisconsin in what should be a close and low-scoring game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: Jake Ferguson has caught at least one pass in each of his 31 career games. A catch against Iowa would match Travis Beckum's streak of 32 straight games with a reception, longest by a Wisconsin tight end.

Iowa: Punt returner Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten and is eighth nationally with a 12.3-yard average and a touchdown on 18 returns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa has outscored opponents 186-76 and is averaging 37.2 points per game during its five-game win streak. The 186 points are Iowa's most over five games since it scored 207 in the first five games in 2002. ... Wisconsin is allowing a total of 49 points through four games. The Badgers' defensive average of 12.3 points leads the Power Five and ranks No. 2 nationally. ... The Badgers have allowed just six runs of 10 yards or longer, best in the FBS. ... Iowa has played 21 straight games without surrendering 25 points, the longest streak in the Power Five.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25