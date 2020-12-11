Alexa
5 arrested in 2016 Florida nightclub shooting that killed 2

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 05:29
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Four men and a woman have been charged with murder in connection with a 2016 Florida nightclub shooting that left two teenagers dead, 17 injured and drew national media attention because it happened in the weeks after the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Demetrious O’Neal, Derrick Leon Church, Tajze Akir Battle, Kierra Kashayla Russ, and Don Dontrill Loggins made their first appearances in court Thursday, charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy. The five, who were arrested Wednesday, were each ordered held on $750,000 bond.

Authorities said tips that came into investigators about the July 25, 2016, shooting during an underage swimsuit-themed party at Club Blu in Fort Myers led to the arrests. The shooting left Sean Archilles, 14, and Stef’an Strawder, 18, dead.

Details of what prosecutors believe tied the suspects to the shooting have not been released.

“I want to thank the courageous people that came forward,” Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs said during a Wednesday press conference.

The Lee County public defender's office did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment.

Church, O'Neal and Battle have been suspects since shortly after the shooting, but never charged. Officials said they investigated two suspicious vehicles near the club in the aftermath of the shooting; one vehicle fled and led officers on a chase, eventually stopping.

O’Neal and Battle ran from the car, officials said, and Church accelerated toward officers — one shot him in the abdomen. Church recovered. He pleaded no contest last year to aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing. He received five years probation.

The shooting drew national media attention because it happened five weeks after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.

Updated : 2020-12-11 15:00 GMT+08:00

