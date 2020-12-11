Alexa
5 bicyclists killed, 4 injured in crash on Nevada highway

By  Associated Press
2020/12/11 05:15
BOLDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — At least five bicyclists were killed and four others injured in a crash Thursday involving a box truck on U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Nevada Highway Patrol officials said.

Authorities said the truck driver remained on the scene and commercial units were called to inspect the vehicle’s brakes, tires and overall function following the 9:40 a.m. crash.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the truck allegedly hit a vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists.

The group reportedly was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist’s retirement.

Video from the scene showed a white box truck stopped on the side of the highway with front-end damage.

